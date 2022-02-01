Tom Brady officially retires after 22 legendary seasons

Ok – now it’s official.

After 22 seasons, three MVP awards and seven Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and Buccaneers, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement Tuesday morning.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an “all-in” proposition – if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote in an Instagram post. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

Tom Brady walks off the field after the loss to the Rams in what was his final game. Getty Images

Tom Brady officially retired on Feb. 1, 2022 Getty Images

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Reports swirled that Brady would retire all weekend, and while he initially denied it, Brady is now officially leaving the game as arguably the best to ever play it.