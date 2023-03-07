Tom Brady not joining Fox ‘any time soon’ as NFL rumors swirl

One of Fox Sports’ biggest broadcasters has questions about just how soon Tom Brady will join the network.

During Tuesday’s installment of his FS1 show, Colin Cowherd addressed recent rumors that Rich Eisen heard at the NFL Scouting Combine last week, in which Brady could potentially unretire for a second straight offseason.

“Somebody I trust outside of this building told me a couple weeks ago, ‘I don’t think Tom Brady’s gonna be a broadcaster any time soon. I think he wants to play,’” Cowherd said.

“Brady set a couple of different records last year, attempts and completions, at 45 years old. So a lot of people limp to the end; Elway didn’t, Derek Jeter didn’t, Kobe Bryant scored 61 in his last game as a Laker,” Cowherd continued.

Earlier this week, Eisen painted the Dolphins as a likely landing spot given long-term questions about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s health, plus the fact that Brady’s ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, owns a home there.

Cowherd was of the belief the 49ers would be another plausible destination.

“Brady can still sling it. He’s not as good as he was, but remember, the San Francisco offense is built. Are you smart? Can you deliver the ball accurately? Can we pay you a good salary but not break the bank if we want to keep these weapons?” Cowherd said.

Cowherd also referenced Brady’s appearance on his show last month, when the legendary quarterback hemmed and hawed, and declined to give a firm answer after the host asked him if he was retired for good this time.

“People that day told me, ‘I loved the Brady interview, but he kind of gave you a fuzzy answer on the retiring thing.’ I went back and watched it and thought, ‘Yeah, it was kind of fuzzy,’” Cowherd said.

It was on Cowherd’s show that Brady announced he would be taking a gap year between the NFL and broadcasting.





Colin Cowherd does not expect Tom Brady to join Fox Sports ‘any time soon’ as rumors swirl that the quarterback may unretire again. FS1

Brady, who announced his second NFL retirement in early February, has been enjoying family time since stepping away from football.

In fact, the seven-time Super Bowl champ joked Tuesday in response to the initial scoop from Eisen how he doesn’t have enough time on his hands to play again given his recent kitten adoption.

Brady signed a 10-year deal worth a total of $375 million last offseason to join Fox Sports upon his retirement from the NFL.

He will eventually join play-by-play caller Kevin Burkhardt, who is currently teamed with Greg Olsen, who excelled in the booth this season, including Super Bowl 2023.