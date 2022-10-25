Tom Brady ‘not as excited’ about being on cusp of NFL sack record

There is at least one record Tom Brady doesn’t want to make his own.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback in only two takedowns away from being the most sacked quarterback in NFL history. His co-host Jim Gray reminded him of the news on the Sirius XM ‘Let’s Go! With Tom Brady’ podcast this week.

“If you go down two more times you’ll have been taken to the ground more than any quarterback in the history of the National Football League,” Gray said. “Now you’ve played much longer than those others on the list, including [Brett] Favre and Peyton Manning and so forth. But you may as well put that in the bag with all of the other records that you have.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champ gave a candid response after being informed that yet another “milestone” — held by former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at 554 — was in reach.

“I’d like to actually thank my complete lack of agility and speed for allowing me to knock on the door of this very esteemed NFL record. So, I have some other cool ones. This one I’m probably not as excited about,” Brady said. “Like we always say, oh, you know, some things get better with age. I think the feeling you get when you’re sacked is not one of those.

Tom Brady needs to be sacked two more times to become the most-sacked QB in NFL history. Getty Images

“After as many times as I’ve been sacked at my age, I’d prefer to, let’s just pass this record pretty quickly and hope I don’t add too many more to that growing list over the second part of this season. Some would say, Jim, that I’m just trying to diversify the portfolio, so we’ll leave it at that.”

Brady has been sacked 10 times so far this season as he struggles to keep the Bucs afloat.

“No one feels good about where we’re at, no one feels good about how we’ve played or what we’re doing,” the 45-year-old quarterback told reporters after a 21-3 loss at the hands of the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The previous week, cameras caught Brady ripping his offensive line after being sacked multiple times by the Steelers.

“You’re so much better than the way you’re f–king playing,” he told his lineman.

Brady’s latest record-setting performance could come as early as Thursday in a Week 8 matchup against the Ravens.