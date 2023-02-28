Tom Brady, Netflix talking comedy roast special

Tom Brady might add Netflix to his business portfolio.

The retired quarterback is in talks with Netflix to be the center of a roast special with the working title, “The Greatest Roast of All Time,” according to TMZ. A source told the outlet that separate reports about Brady pursuing a career in standup comedy are untrue.

Although there are scant details about Brady’s reported conversations with the streaming service, the seven-time Super Bowl winner has dabbled in comedy.

Brady hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2005, just a few months after he won his third Super Bowl with the Patriots. The 45-year-old also made brief cameos in the 2015 comedy, “Ted 2” and Paul Rudd’s Netflix series, “Living With Yourself” in 2019.

Brady has not addressed the reports, which come nearly one month after he announced his retirement following 23 NFL seasons.

The quarterback shared the news about the end of his playing days in an emotional video on social media almost two weeks after he and the Buccaneers were ousted from the playoffs by the Cowboys in the wild-card round.





Tom Brady at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures’ “80 For Brady” at Regency Village Theatre on Jan. 31, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images





Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen at the Hollywood For Science Gala on Feb. 21, 2019 in Los Angeles. FilmMagic

Brady’s retirement announcement came one day after he attended the premiere of “80 For Brady” in Los Angeles. The outing marked Brady’s first red carpet appearance since his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

In October, the former couple announced on social media that they finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Brady and Bündchen co-parent their two children, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13 — and Brady also shares his 15-year-old son Jack with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Brady, who signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports in May, said he plans to join the network as its top NFL analyst in 2024.

Until then, he said he’s “catching up on other parts of my life that need some time and energy.”

The future Hall of Famer is also busy with a number of business ventures, including his Sirius XM podcast, “Let’s Go,” his BRADY apparel brand and production company, 199 Productions.

Bucaneers quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field during introductions against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media after losing to the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Getty Images



Following his divorce, Brady rented a luxury apartment — for a reported $70,000 a month — in the exclusive Surfside area in Miami-Dade county, according to Page Six.

Neither Brady nor Bündchen have shared what led to the demise of their marriage. In September, Page Six reported that the former couple had a series of heated arguments over Brady’s past decision to un-retire from the NFL in March 2022.