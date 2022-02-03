Tom Brady left NFL bettors way better off

Tom Brady accomplished so much in his NFL career and it’s even wilder when viewed through a betting lens.

Here are 14 Tom Brady facts and statistics, betting and otherwise, from his historic career.

1. Brady’s final straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) records as a starting quarterback in the NFL:

Regular season: 184-123-9 (59.9 percent) ATS, 243-73 (76.9 percent) SU.

Playoffs: 25-21-1 (54.4 percent) ATS, 35-12 (74.5 percent) SU.

Overall: 209-144-10 (59.2 percent) ATS, 278-85 (76.6 percent) SU.

2. Brady has the 10th-best ATS winning percentage of any quarterback with at least 10 starts in the Bet Labs database (since 2003). He’s third among quarterbacks with 50+ starts behind Teddy Bridgewater (66.7 percent) and Josh Allen (62.5 percent) and first among quarterbacks with 100+ starts.

3. Brady has covered more spreads (209) than the Panthers (205), Jaguars (180) or Texans (139) have wins in franchise history.

4. Including players on active season rosters to begin a year, Brady has won a Super Bowl with 310 different players.

5. Brady has been the starting quarterback in 17.9 percent of all Super Bowls and has won 12.7 percent of all Super Bowls.

6. In Brady’s last 18 seasons, he never entered the regular season with odds higher than 12/1 to win the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady was good to NFL bettors during his career. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

7. Over the last six years of Brady’s career, he was listed as an underdog just seven times (or 6.4 percent of his starts). In that span, Brady was listed as an underdog vs. only three different quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees.

8. Brady’s career as an underdog:

37-23 SU

41-17-2 ATS

51-9 ATS when placed in a 6-point teaser

9. In 2001, the Patriots entered the regular season with 60/1 odds to win it all. Since the beginning of the wild-card round in 1978, only the 1999 Rams had longer odds to win the Super Bowl than Brady’s ’01 Patriots.

10. When the Super Bowl is a one-possession game (+/- eight points), Brady had 16 touchdowns, five interceptions and a completion percentage of 65.9 percent.

11. There have been 274 different starting quarterbacks since 2001 (including playoffs). Brady had 5.3 percent of all quarterback wins in that span.

12. Brady may have seven Super Bowl wins, but one thing he’s never done is cover the point spread in consecutive Super Bowls. John Elway, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw, Bob Griese and Bart Starr all accomplished that feat.

Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls but never covered the spread in consecutive Super Bowls. Getty Images

13. Brady has been to 10 Super Bowls. His seven straight up wins is the most all-time and his five ATS covers are also a record. Joe Montana, Roger Staubach and Terry Bradshaw each covered the spread in three Super Bowls.

14. The one thing he didn’t do? Cover against Eli. Brady went 0-5 against the spread vs. Eli Manning, his most ATS losses without a win vs. any quarterback.