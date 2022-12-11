Tom Brady leaving ‘all options on the table’ for 2023 free agency

As Tom Brady prepares to play Sunday against his hometown team, the legendary quarterback’s playing future remains uncertain.

NFL Network cited multiple sources close to Brady saying that “all options are on the table” for the 45-year-old pending free agent for 2023, following his brief flirtation with retirement earlier this year.

Brady and the Buccaneers lead the NFC South at 6-6 after a comeback win Monday night against the Saints. They play a road game Sunday against the 49ers with a chance to solidify their playoff chances.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion— six with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers — has thrown for 3,332 yards with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions in 12 games this year.

Brady decided to return for a third season with Tampa Bay weeks after announcing his retirement in February. His subsequent divorce from wife Gisele Bündchen has prompted “those who know him well [to] wonder if he’s more open now than he was in early September” to continue playing for a 24th NFL season next year, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport’s report.

Tom Brady reacts after leading the Buccaneers to a comeback win over the Saints on Dec. 5, 2022.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Saints on Dec. 5, 2022.



Further, Brady “has seemed more like himself in recent weeks,” per the report, and his health has improved after playing through shoulder and finger issues earlier this season.

Brady could decide to return to Tampa Bay as a free agent or move elsewhere before eventually moving on to a lucrative broadcasting career with Fox Sports. Several contending teams could be in the market for a short-term upgrade at quarterback and a chance to win the Super Bowl.