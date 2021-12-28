Tom Brady lauds ‘brave’ reporter after Bill Belichick question

Tom Brady’s New Year’s resolution is to be like the reporter who had the guts to ask an off-beat question to Bill Belichick after a division loss.

On a new episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray, the Buccaneers quarterback was asked about the viral exchange between his former coach and a reporter, who recently asked Belichick to share his New Year’s resolution for 2022.

“I want to be as brave and courageous as she was, asking that question to coach Belichick after a loss. That’s what I want for the New Year,” Brady said, referring to New England’s 33-21 home loss to the Bills on Sunday.

“That was awesome. Good for her. I could’ve predicted that answer. It’s usually not the best time to ask a coach about things like that after a tough loss.”

Brady knows Belichick better than most after spending 20 seasons together in New England, where they won six titles.

After the Patriots allowed the Bills to take the top spot in the AFC East on Sunday, an unnamed reporter surprised the press room with her line of questioning.

“Hi, football aside, sorry. But I’m doing a story about New Year’s resolutions, and I was wondering if you had any you wanted to share with your fans and our readers,” the reporter asked.

Belichick, known for his stern encounters with reporters, stood emotionless at the podium, and replied, “Yeah, no. Not right now. Maybe next week.”

Tom Brady lauded the “brave and courageous” reporter who asked Bill Belichick for his New Year’s resolutions. Getty Images

The Patriots are also hoping that next week, rookie quarterback Mac Jones will find his rhythm after a sudden slump.

On Sunday, Jones finished 14 of 32 for 145 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss to Buffalo at Gillette Stadium. He finished the game with a 31.4 passer rating, his lowest of the season.

The week prior, Jones had two costly turnovers in a loss to the Colts.

The Alabama product will face the No. 1 overall pick in quarterback Trevor Lawrence when the Patriots host the Jaguars on Sunday.