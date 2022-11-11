Tom Brady has ‘too much s–t going on’ with Gisele Bündchen divorce, Buccaneers struggles

No argument here.

Tom Brady gave a brief glimpse into his current mindset on an episode of “Armchair QB” on the Buccaneers’ YouTube channel. Brady and backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert answered questions from fans during a five-minute sitdown.

One of them was about staring at your phone late at night and the impact that has on your health. Brady, who has long touted physical health with his TB12 method, admitted that this is a problem for him, too.

“I have no advice because I have the same problem,” Brady said as Gabbert agreed. “I’m too damn busy. I’ve got too much s–t going on. We’re trying to ya know, get everything done during the day but you don’t get it done during the day. So, you know what, we all got to learn to deal with that. I wouldn’t tell my children that. I would tell them to put the iPads away and all that. But as a parent, do as I say and not as I do.”

There is certainly no shortage of things keep Brady up at night. The 45-year-old quarterback legend is going through a very public divorce supermodel Gisele Bündchen that has hung over an NFL season in which the Buccaneers have sputtered to a 4-5 start.

Page Six first reported the marital discord on Sept. 1, days before the season was set to begin. After weeks of reports, rumors and speculation, the couple officially announced their divorce on Oct. 28.

They share two children together, 12-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian. They also co-parent 15-year-old Jack with Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen Getty Images

The exact question from the viewer was: “Tom, what’s up? I have a bad habit of looking at my phone before I go to bed. I heard this isn’t good for your eyes and can ruin your sleep. What do you know? Is this true? Do you fall asleep right away or do you have a special routine? Any advice would be amazing.”

Brady nodded his head knowingly with wide eyes in agreement as he read the question aloud to indicate he has the same issue before diving into his answer.

A screengrab from “Armchair QB” Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Things have not gone much better on the field, as Tampa Bay tries to fight its way into a playoff spot. Despite the sluggish record, the Buccaneers sit atop the brutal NFC South after the Falcons lost to the Panthers on Thursday night.

A year after he led the NFL in passing yards, Brady and the Buccaneers offense has often struggled to put up points this season and he has frequently been seen having sideline blowups.

“There’s only so deep of a hole that you can dig, and you know, if you dig yourself too deep of a hole then you got no shot coming out of it,” Brady said on his “Lets Go!” podcast on Monday.

Tom Brady arrives in Munich for the Buccaneers’ game against the Seahawks Ulrich Gamel / Avalon

“The best teams start playing well around Thanksgiving. That’s because you basically figured out what you are and what you need to do, and there’s definitely some things we do well but there’s a lot of things we don’t do well. I think too much of good, bad, good, bad, good, bad, leaves you average and no one’s trying to be average. If you want to be a great team, you gotta be way better than average. So correcting our mistakes, improving our effort — which that is probably the most embarrassing part of our team is our effort level on game-day, and that’s something we better fix.”

Brady and the Buccaneers arrived in Munich, Germany on Friday morning ahead of their European showdown with the Seahawks on Sunday.