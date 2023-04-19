Tom Brady ‘grateful’ to survive beach party weekend with friends

Retirement has Tom Brady feeling grateful for his health.

The 45-year-old quarterback shared a video from his beach football game in March, during a weekend getaway with his former Patriots teammates — and said he’s thankful to have finished the game without injury.

“Grateful to have the chance to celebrate such an amazing life on and off the field with friends and family. Even more grateful to get through 30 minutes of beach football with no serious injuries,” Brady wrote on social media, adding a crying-laughing emoji on Wednesday.

Brady hung up his cleats “for good” on Feb. 1 following 23 seasons in the league and seven Super Bowl titles.

The video showed clips of Brady playing football on the beach with his former New England targets and retired Super Bowl winners: Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola.

Brady’s kids and his former Buccaneers teammate, quarterback Blaine Gabbert — who signed with the Chiefs this week — were also present during the festivities.

“Boys are back together,” Brady’s TB12sports brand wrote on Twitter.

Michael Rubin, the founder of Fanatics, replied to Brady’s video on Twitter and Instagram, and joked: “Enough of this retirement bs – time to pick a team and go back for an eighth ring!





Tom Brady playing beach football with his friends and former Patriots teammates in March 2023. Twitter/Tom Brady

“Fanatics counts on you for those extra jersey sales.”

Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek reposted Brady’s video on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Unforgettable weekend.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was seen dancing with Gronkowski at what appeared to be a party for Brady, whose No. 12 jersey number was displayed on various memorabilia items.

Buccaneers and Patriots flags were attached to a boat, and blowing in the wind, along with a Michigan flag, where Brady played in college.





Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola during a beach football game with Tom Brady in March 2023. Twitter/Tom Brady

A massive cake with Brady’s Patriots and Buccaneers helmets were seen on a table, along with a bottle of Clase Azul Tequila, before the future Hall of Famer was shown dancing with his arms in the air.

“Tom you are a special guy, man,” Gronkowski said on a microphone at the bash. “Thank you for showing me the ropes.”

Fox Sports veteran reporter Erin Andrews — who was believed to be on the trip, as she was photographed with Kostek at the time — wrote, “Best weekend,” in the comments of Brady’s instagram post.





Tom Brady and Danny Amendola during a beach football game in March 2023. Twitter/Tom Brady

Andrews was vacationing with her husband, former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll, in Baker’s Bay at the time — where Kostek shared that she was staying with Gronkowski.

Brady’s video also showed the former NFL stars playing golf and jet-skiing with his good friend, billionaire developer Jeffrey Soffer.

Page Six reported at the time that Soffer threw an intimate party in the Bahamas, where the group celebrated Brady, however, it wasn’t an official retirement party.





Tom Brady and his son Jack during a beach football game in March 2023. Twitter/Tom Brady

The trip came around the same time Brady’s ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, vehemently denied a report linking her to Soffer.

“I have zero relationship with him in any way,” the model told Vanity Fair in her April 2023 cover story, in which she also addressed her divorce with Brady. “He’s Tom’s friend, not my friend.”

In October 2022, Brady and Bündchen revealed that they had finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.





Tom Brady with his family vacationing together in March 2023. Twitter/Tom Brady





Tom Brady during a beach getaway with his friends, family and his former teammates in March 2023. Twitter/Tom Brady

The former Victoria’s Secret angel implied that she and Brady gradually drifted apart before he came out of retirement in March 2022 — and that the pair are on good terms.

Brady has yet to address his ex-wife’s interview directly.

They have two children together: daughter Vivian, 10, and 13-year-old son Benjamin.

Brady also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.