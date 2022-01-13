Tom Brady got help from Gisele Bundchen on new apparel line

Tom Brady launched a new apparel line — dubbed “Brady,” of course — and his wife, fashion mogul Gisele Bundchen, helped him out with it.

“[I’m] very involved, and I love doing it,” Brady said on “Good Morning America”. “I just kind of love fashion and apparel. I just want to be as hands-on as possible.”

Brady was asked if it’s true that he is more into fashion than his supermodel wife, and punted on the answer a bit — while paying her compliments.

“She’s obviously, in my view, the GOAT of what she’s done in her career,” he said. “Not only that, she’s an incredible person with the most amazing integrity. Yeah, she’s been in fashion for a long time, but I would say she has amazing tastes. I think we’re similar in ways that we don’t compromise anything.”

The legendary quarterback added that Gisele has been “super helpful” to him with his fashion line.

“She’s super helpful,” Brady said. “Like I said, she has great tastes and great sensibility too.”

Additionally, Brady was asked about his look at the 2018 Met Gala, where he dressed similar to a prince.

“I kind of liked that look, he said. “It’s the Met Gala for a reason. I think you can go out on the edge for moments like that.

“So, typically I kind of stick to more conservative looks. That one I went for a little bit. Some people loved it.”