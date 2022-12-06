Tom Brady goes ballistic on sideline as Buccaneers struggle

Tom Brady started his game day happily meeting with Aaron Judge, only to eventually find himself airing his frustration as the Buccaneers offense flailed for most of their clash with the Saints.

Brady was caught by ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” cameras throwing another sideline tantrum after the 44-year-old struggled to find an answer for a suffocating New Orleans defense at Raymond James Stadium.

“What the f–k is that?” Brady could be seen yelling on the bench holding a tablet — which he didn’t slam this time.

Things did not get much better on the next drive.

Facing a fourth-and-7 from the Saints’ 40-yard line as the game was headed to the fourth quarter, Brady waved off the punt team — but was quickly overruled by coach Todd Bowles. The Bucs punted, trailing by 10 points.

Tom Brady is not happy on the sidelines after the Buccaneers opted to punt in the second half. ESPN

None of it ultimately mattered as any ill feeling turned to joy as Brady led another fourth-quarter drive to rally the Buccaneers to the thrilling 17-16 win over the Saints.

His six-yard pass to Rachaad White with three seconds to go tied the score and Ryan Succop’s extra-point was the difference.

Brady appeared to have forgiven his coach when it was over, a game the Buccaneers trailed 16-3 in the fourth quarter.

“Great job coach Bowles, that’s what he wanted,” Brady said in his on-field interview with ESPN. “That’s how it turned out.”

Brady completed 36 of 54 passes for 281 yards, two touchdown and an interception for an 84.0 quarterback rating. The win even’s Tampa Bay’s record at 6-6 and keeps them atop the NFC South.

“It’s awesome by the team, great effort by the defense to hang in there all game,” Brady said. “Really proud of our team for hanging in there against a team we all struggle with.”