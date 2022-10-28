Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen reach divorce settlement

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are really going through with their divorce.

The Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel have reached a settlement ending their marriage, according to TMZ. Bündchen filed the divorce papers on Friday and Brady will not contest them.

Sources with direct knowledge of the couple’s marital struggles told the website that lawyers for both Brady and Bündchen have been working with a mediator to determine property settlement and custody.

The couple shares a $26 million property portfolio, among other lucrative assets.

Brady and Bündchen — who share son Benjamin, 12, daughter Vivian, 9, as well as son Jack, 15, from one of Brady’s previous relationships — have been living separately while the quarterback is playing his 23rd season.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen in 2018 at the Metropolitan Museum. Getty Images

The terms of Brady and Bündchen’s divorce settlement will remain confidential and sealed, TMZ reported.

Brady and Bündchen — who tied the knot in 2009 — celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in February. At the time, Brady shared a sweet tribute to Bündchen in a post on Instagram.

“13 years ago, we both said “I do”….and you have been the best thing that ever happened to my life,” Brady wrote,including a photo of the pair kissing on their wedding day. Their anniversary came a few weeks after Brady announced his first retirement.

The latest news comes after Brady told reporters last week there is no immediate retirement in his future amid speculation he would cut short his season due to issues in his personal life.

During the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, Brady said Monday, “There was a retirement in the past, but I moved on from that” — adding that he has “never quit on anything in my life.”

Tom Brady playing against the Ravens on Oct. 27, 2022. AP

Last month, Bündchen expressed her “concerns” for Brady continuing to play football in a rare interview with Elle magazine.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bündchen told Elle. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Bündchen also discussed how she was supportive in the couple’s marriage while Brady played 20 seasons with the Patriots.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom],” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel said. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.”