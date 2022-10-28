Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen confirm ‘painful’ divorce

Tom Brady has confirmed his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

The news broke on Friday morning that Brady and Bündchen had reached a settlement, with both sides issuing statements.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote in an Instagram Story. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.”

The 45-year-old Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, continued in the note to say the divorce is “painful and difficult” but that he wishes Bündchen the best.

“Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world,” Brady wrote. “However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen at the Met Gala in 2017 GC Images

Tom Brady after the Buccaneers’ loss to the Ravens on Oct. 27, 2022. Getty Images

“And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.”

Bündchen, 42, published a statement in her own Instagram Story.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” she wrote. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Like Brady, Bündchen asked for privacy in the aftermath of the split.

The couple has a son and daughter, and Brady has another daughter from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.