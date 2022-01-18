Tom Brady gifts 10-year-old cancer survivor with Super Bowl tickets

It remains to be seen whether Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will make Super Bowl 56. But, thanks to the quarterback’s generosity, at least one guest can go ahead and plan their trip to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles: 10-year-old cancer survivor Noah Reeb.

Brady issued a video message on Saturday to Reeb — whom he had met during Week 7 of the regular season — announcing he and his family would attend the game.

“You’ve inspired so many people, including myself but millions of others also,” Brady said in the video, “and the NFL and the Bucs look forward to sending deserving fans to the Super Bowl each year and fans that have incredible stories like the one you have.

“As a thank-you, I worked with both the Bucs and the NFL to get you and your family Super Bowl tickets this year in L.A. We certainly hope to be there, but I know you’re going to be there.”

Following the message, Noah received a package containing Super Bowl tickets. The heartwarming moment ended with Reeb giving a spirited, “Let’s go Bucs!”

Brady first met Noah in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL regular season, when the Buccaneers quarterback spotted his sign in the stands. It read, “Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer.”

Following the game — a 38-3 win for Tampa Bay over the Bears — Brady made his way to the stands where Noah and his family sat to give him a hat. The resulting encounter was one of the most heartwarming moments of the season:

The 2-seed Bucs got off to a good start in their bid to repeat as Super Bowl champions, beating the 7-seed Eagles 31-15 in the NFC wild-card round. Brady completed 29 of 37 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. Tampa Bay’s next opponent is at home in the divisional round vs. the 4-seed Rams. If the Bucs win there, they will play the winner of the Packers-49ers game in the NFC championship game.