Tom Brady gets trolled by veterans and active duty military members

Tom Brady has walked back his comparison to an NFL season being like a military deployment.

But that’s not stopping active duty and veterans of the armed forces from having a little fun at his expense.

Last week, Brady went on the “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, where he made some controversial comparisons to an NFL player’s season and military deployments.

“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again.’ There’s only one way to do it.”

Days later, Brady apologized during a press conference for his choice of words.

For most, this will slowly fade away as an out-of-touch athlete making an outrageously bizarre comparison, but for some military members, past and present, they’re not so ready to let Brady walk away from this scot-free.

Tom Brady has come under tons of criticism in the past weeks for comments he made on the “Let’s Go!” podcast. Getty Images

On Thursday, a military content page called “NotInRegz,” (short for “not in regulation”) posted about Brady’s comments to their 120,000 followers on Instagram.

“I honestly thought him saying it was funny,” NotInRegz content administrator, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Post. “I knew some military vets would get mad about it, so I posted it on our page.”

The NotInRegz Admin said it all started when he got the first screenshot from one of his followers and posted it on his page.

“I received a picture from one of my followers that had messaged Tom Brady on Instagram saying, ‘We have field day at 1600 your room better be clean.’ I thought it was really funny, so I posted it to my story.”

The next day NotInRegz’s inbox got flooded with screenshots from active duty members and veterans who direct messaged Brady, having a little fun with the 45-year-old NFL quarterback.

NotInRegz claims that their account was sent over 200 screenshots of messages sent to Brady in the following days and says a large majority of the page’s followers find it funny more than getting offended by his comparison.

“It did not bother me one bit that Tom Brady compared his NFL season to a military deployment,” Drayven Howlett, 21, an active duty Marine who messaged Brady, told The Post. “[I] thought it was hilarious.”

Howlett said people are overreacting to the whole thing but can understand how some veterans may be upset by his comments since Brady’s career spanned during and well past the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Howlett, who’s a Los Angeles Rams fan, made it clear that he was not a fan of Brady, but it was all done in good fun.

Ed Leitner, 23, a Marine corps veteran who also messaged Brady, said he saw the post that NotInRegz shared and had to get in on it.

Leitner, a New York Giants fan who referred to the 22-year quarterback as “our son” when asked if he was a Brady fan, said that no one really cares and he views it as “great meme content.”

“I think anyone actually upset about this needs to stop being soft,” Leitner told The Post. “He was just talking out of his ass. Obviously, he supports the military and means nothing by it.”