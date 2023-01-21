Tom Brady fined $16,444 for trying to slide-tackle Cowboys’ Malik Hooker

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady just lost even more this week.

After getting bounced in the wild-card round by the Cowboys on Monday night, Brady will have to pay a $16,444 fine for unnecessary roughness after trying to slide-tackle Cowboys safety Malik Hooker, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

The incident occurred when Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin fumbled in the third quarter, which led to Hooker recovering the ball.

The fumble was later nulled, but Brady will still have to pay for the penalty. Tampa Bay center Ryan Jensen will have to pay $8,333 for unnecessary roughness on the same play, too.

Brady tried to slide-tackle Hooker after a fumble. Twitter

Tom Brady has to pay a hefty fine for unnecessary roughness. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Brady, who will enter into his 24th season next year if he decides to return, likely won’t play for Tampa Bay again after another early playoff exit, according to NFL Network.

The 45-year-old added he would approach the decision by taking it “one day at a time.”