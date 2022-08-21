Tom Brady expected to make Buccaneers return ‘very shortly’

Tom Brady is expected to be back with the Buccaneers “very shortly” after leaving the team for personal reasons during training camp, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles confirmed Schefter’s reporting, saying Brady will return early this week.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws during a training camp practice. AP

There’s been little detail made public about the reasons behind Brady’s absence, but Bowles told reporters Friday that he knows the exact date when Brady will return. In other words, it doesn’t seem like an issue that will likely extend into the regular season.

“Do I look worried?” Bowles told reporters. “I’m not worried, so I don’t know why anyone else would be worried.

“I know exactly when Tom is coming back, and I’ve consistently said it would be sometime after the Titans game [on Saturday].”

Though Bowles had said prior that there was “no definitive date” for Brady’s return, he clarified that was because something unforeseen could extend his absence. The leave of absence, though, was planned before camp.

There has been rampant speculation regarding Brady’s whereabouts, including that he is competing on “The Masked Singer,” but it looks like this chapter of internet rumors will soon be closed.