Tom Brady-Dolphins rumors dubbed ‘fake news’ by Mike McDaniel

It seems Tom Brady won’t be swimming south, after all.

The Buccaneers quarterback, 44, isn’t Miami-bound, according to Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who called the recent rumors linking Brady to the team “fake news” at the NFL owners’ meetings on Monday.

Brady returned to the Buccaneers earlier this month just 40 days after announcing his retirement. In the weeks following the official Brady-Bucs reunion, rumors surfaced that the seven-time Super Bowl champ could be taking his talents to South Beach.

Tom Brady rejoined the Buccaneers in March 2022 Getty Images

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel at the NFL combine on March 2, 2022 Getty Images

Last week, however, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe seemingly put the kibosh on those rumors, stating “there’s nothing happening” between the Dolphins and Brady. Howe also noted that the quarterback has “been recruiting free agents to the Bucs.”

While Brady and the Buccaneers continue to get reacquainted, McDaniel is preparing for his first season as the Dolphins’ head coach. The former 49ers offensive coordinator was hired in February to replace Brian Flores, who was fired the month before.

Flores is currently suing the NFL, as well as the Dolphins, Giants and Broncos, alleging hiring discrimination against Black head coaches and executives. Flores joined the Steelers as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach in February.

McDaniel, meanwhile, is likely working closely with incumbent quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whom the Dolphins selected fifth overall in 2020.