Tom Brady, David Beckham reunite for family pizza party at Miami Slice

Tom Brady and David Beckham were throwing a pizza party.

The close friends met at Miami Slice for a pizza party with their kids while the NFL quarterback deals with what the next steps are in his career after a first-round playoff exit to the Dallas Cowboys, along with a highly-publicized divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

The outing seemed to lift spirits for Brady, with the legendary quarterback seen grinning alongside his kids and friends.

The former soccer star, who played for MLS’ Inter Miami, may also be trying to woo the Buccaneers quarterback to the Dolphins. Brady was recently spotted touring an elite Miami private school for his kids.

While the Buccaneers won the NFC South for the second consecutive year and punched a ticket to their third straight playoff spot, the sour season-ending loss to the Cowboys sparked questions about Brady’s future.

Father-daughter photo at pizza night in Miami with Tom Brady and daughter Vivian, 10, along with David Beckham and his daughter Harper, 11.

Pizza making is on the menu for the Bradys and Beckhams pictured at Miami Slice.



Beckham deeply enjoyed his pizza, with the former soccer star captioning a Instagram post with “wow” alongside a slice.



Earlier this week, Brady gave a heated response to a question regarding his future on a “Let’s Go!” SiriusXM podcast episode with Jim Gary.

“Jim, if I knew what I was going to f–king do, I’d have already f–king done it,” he said. “I’m taking it a day at a time.”

Brady divorced his ex-wife, Bündchen, in October. The 42-year-old supermodel has since reignited her modeling career after leaving it to take care of her children with Brady.

She also may have a new sparkling romance with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The pair were seen in Provincia de Puntarenas with the model’s two children and Valente’s co-trainer.