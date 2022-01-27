Tom Brady congratulates ‘all-time great’ Ben Roethlisberger

Tom Brady weighed in on the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger in very Tom Brady fashion.

Posting on Twitter in response to Big Ben’s announcement, Brady noted the very different approaches the quarterbacks had to health and fitness.

“Ben defied the TB12 Method in favor of the ‘Throw Some Ice On It’ method his whole career, and ended up an all-time-great with 6 Pro-Bowls and 2 Super Bowls,” Brady tweeted. “There’s more than one way to bake a cake!”

Tom Brady saluted Ben Roethlisberger’s career. Adam Glanzman

Roethlisberger’s record against Brady was 3-9, including 0-2 in AFC championship games. In early 2017, the Patriots beat the Steelers 36-17, and New England beat Pittsburgh 41-27 in early 2005.

The 2005 AFC championship game featured some revenge on the part of Brady and the Patriots, as the Steelers had snapped New England’s 21-game winning streak earlier that season.

A rivalry that spanned nearly two decades has closed its books.