Tom Brady caught yelling into phone after NFL retirement

Tom Brady may have retired from football, but his passion has not dissipated.

The former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback was videotaped screaming into his mobile phone and making emphatic gesticulations while at his daughter Vivian’s horseback riding lesson in Miami on Wednesday.

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons Tuesday morning in a selfie video that was filmed on the beach. Last offseason, Brady also briefly retired before opting to return for a third season in Tampa Bay.

There was no sound attached to the video from the riding lesson, nor are there available details about whom was on the receiving end of Brady’s tirade.

The Daily Mail enlisted help from a professional lip reader, the London-based Jeremy Freeman, who claimed to make out various portions of Brady’s dialog.

“Stop calling me,” Brady allegedly said at the outset of the video. Next, he was supposedly referring to something related to his retirement when he said, “you say that today and that’s stupid’ as he tries to explain something pertaining to his retirement.

After that, the lip reading expert claimed Brady said, “I’ve advised you to stay away from her, she’s hard work” before asking, “What am I supposed to do?”

After allegedly speaking into the phone that “This has gotta stop,” the consensus greatest quarterback of all-time was said by Freeman to have concluded the call by saying, “Hey you gotta come through, oh man.”

The retirement announcement came after a tumultuous season both on and off the field, as the 45-year-old got divorced from model Gisele Bündchen in October. Brady and the Buccaneers finished the season 8-9, winning the paltry NFC South, but getting destroyed by the Cowboys in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

“I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring. For good,” Brady said in a 53-second social media selfie video filmed on a beach. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.

“You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year,” Brady said just before his voice started to crack. “I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me: My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream.”





Tom Brady during his final game in Jan. 2022. Getty Images





Tom Brady during his retirement video. Twitter / Tom Brady

Last year, Brady agreed to terms with Fox Sports on what The Post’s Andrew Marchand reported as a 10-year, $375 million deal to step into the network’s top NFL announcing booth after he retires. It has not yet been disclosed whether Brady would replace Greg Olsen in working alongside play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt in the 2023 season.