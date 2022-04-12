Tom Brady calls Veronica Burton with congrats after WNBA draft

Veronica Burton’s life-changing evening Monday was made even sweeter by a phone call from a living legend.

After the Northwestern star was selected No. 7 overall in this year’s WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings, Burton heard from none other than seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady.

“Hey, Veronica, what’s up?” the Buccaneers quarterback said. “I just wanted to congratulate you on being drafted.”

Brady then started rattling off Burton’s accomplishments, such as leading the Big Ten in steals for four years and being a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award for the best point guard in the country.

Burton was also the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year in three different seasons.

Brady told Burton that he’s known her father Steve Burton, a sports anchor at CBS Boston, for a long time. The former Patriots quarterback also said he knows her brother Austin, a signal-caller at Purdue.

Veronica Burton was selected seventh overall in the WNBA Draft, by the Dallas Wings. NBAE via Getty Images

Burton’s sister Kayla, who works on-air at NFL Network, shared a video of Brady’s call with her Twitter followers. Kayla played basketball at Lehigh while their other sister, Kendall, played at Villanova.

Brady, who is gearing up for his 23rd NFL season after a 40-day retirement stint, concluded his call Monday by wishing Burton well as she embarks on a new chapter of her life.

Tom Brady knows Veronica Burton’s father, Steve Burton, who is a sports anchor at CBS Boston. Getty Images

“Just know, I’m always cheering you from afar. I wish you the best of luck, you had an amazing career. We know you embody everything about the spirit of the whole community. That’s gonna take you a long way in life. It’s going to take you a long way in your basketball career. It’s going to take you a long way with your family,” he said.