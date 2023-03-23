Tom Brady buys minority stake in WNBA’s Aces

Tom Brady has a new team.

No, he’s not reversing course on his retirement decision for a second time, and there is no NFL team involved.

The legendary former quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion is going from the huddle to the ownership box.

Brady purchased an ownership interest in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, he and the team announced Thursday evening.

Mark Davis, who also owns the Raiders, is the Aces’ majority owner.

“Brady, a 23-year NFL veteran and five-time Super Bowl MVP, was first introduced to the Aces when he sat courtside at the team’s May 31, 2022 home win over the Connecticut Sun,” the Aces said in a statement. “After seeing the outstanding quality of play, coupled with the excitement and passion of the Las Vegas Aces fans, Tom knew he wanted to be a part of the organization.

“‘Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court,’ explained Davis. Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women’s professional sports as a whole.”





Tom Brady purchased an ownership interest in the Las Vegas Aces. Getty Images





Tom Brady struggled through a disappointing final season with the Buccaneers before retiring. Getty Images

A smiling Brady seemed excited about the purchase, posting a video on Twitter after the announcement was made.

“It was a matter of time until I was back in the building with some of the greatest athletes in the world,” Brady said in the video. “I grew up with three older sisters and they were all incredible athletes in their own right. They were role models to me. It’s where my love of women’s sports began.”

The Aces’ official account quote-tweeted Brady’s post with “LFG” accompanied by a goat emoji.

The 45-year-old Brady is just under two months removed from retiring from the NFL after a 23-year career spent with the Patriots and Buccaneers.

Now, he officially begins his next step in the sports world.

The 2023 WNBA season kicks off in May, and the defending champion Aces are heavy favorites to repeat.