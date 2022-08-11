Tom Brady away from Buccaneers for ‘personal’ reasons

Tom Brady is going to be missing more than a week of Buccaneers training camp.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles confirmed to reporters after Thursday’s practice that Brady, 45, is away from the team to “deal with some personal things.”

Brady is expected to be back with the team after its Aug. 20 preseason game against the Titans, according to Bowles, who has a “pretty high” confidence level Brady will be ready for Week 1 against the Cowboys.

“This is something we talked about before training camp started,” Bowles said.

Brady also missed time last week due to personal matters that were not made public. His absence then was also excused by the Buccaneers. These absences also come after the Dolphins were punished for illegally tampering with Brady.

Tom Brady during Buccaneers practice on Aug. 9, 2022. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Buccaneers will be playing their first preseason game on Saturday against the Dolphins, a game Brady was unlikely to play in regardless.