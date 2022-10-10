Tom Brady appears to kick Falcons’ Grady Jarrett on multiple plays

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady appeared to try to kick Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on multiple plays in Tampa Bay’s 21-15 win on Sunday.

The Falcons were down by six with 3:03 to play when Jarrett sacked Brady on a third down and rolled to the ground with the quarterback.

Brady appeared to kick his leg up in the air at Jarrett as the defensive lineman got up — but it was Jarrett who was flagged for a controversial roughing-the-passer penalty.

Prior to the roughing-the-passer call, Brady appeared to kick Jarrett on a separate play as they scrambled to get up. Critics on Twitter were quick to call out the kick, which sparked debates among fans and analysts.

Former NFL safety-turned analyst Ryan Clark said he believed Brady tried to kick Jarrett while discussing the play on the Monday episode of ESPN’s “Get Up.”

Host Mike Greenberg agreed, adding that Brady “deserved a penalty” on the play.

“Anyone else does that, they’re throwing a penalty to the guy on the ground,” Greenberg said.

The roughing call that was made essentially ended the game. Falcons coach Arthur Smith was seen on the sidelines with his hands over his mouth in an animated reaction.

Referee Jerome Boger threw a flag on the play, allowing the drive to continue and Tampa Bay to run out the clock. The Falcons did not get the ball back.

Boger said Jarrett “unnecessarily” threw Brady to the ground in his explanation for the roughing the passer call.

“What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket and unnecessarily throwing him to the ground,” Boger said in a postgame pool report. “That is what I was making my decision based on.”

Brady, 45, shrugged his shoulders when he was asked about the call, saying, “I don’t throw flags.”

Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady during a game against the Falcons on Oct. 9, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jarrett declined to speak with reporters after the game.

The roughing-the-passer call was one of six penalties against Atlanta on Sunday for 55 yards. Tampa Bay was flagged six times for 45 yards.

Boger said, “No, not necessarily,” when asked whether he was instructed to watch for takedowns of quarterbacks following the injury to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earlier this season.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles, said he has seen the call being made in other instances with other teams, not just Brady.

“I saw that one being called. I saw it against Tua since he got it. I saw it in the London game this morning,” Bowles said. “So I think they’re starting to crack down on some of the things, slinging back, I don’t know. Right now, the way that they’re calling it, I think a lot of people would have gotten that call.”

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) sacks Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) during a game on Oct. 9, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Bowles also noted that “league safety is at an all-time high, as it should be” and that “anything close — we understand going into the ballgame, they’re going to call it.”