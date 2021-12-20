Tom Brady appears to curse out Saints coach Dennis Allen

It was a rough night for Tom Brady during Sunday’s 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints.

The Buccaneers quarterback appeared to yell “go f–k yourself” at Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen late in the fourth quarter after he threw an interception to New Orleans safety CJ Gardner-Johnson.

Allen was standing in for head coach Sean Payton, who missed the division game after testing positive for COVID-19.

It’s unclear what exactly Brady said while he was jogging back up the field, but he didn’t look happy. After the game, Brady said his comment to Allen was “just football.”

Brady, 44, was also seen smashing a Microsoft tablet in frustration while on the bench late in the fourth quarter.

After the game, he said it was “just a tough night.”

Tom Brady fumbles against the Saints. USA TODAY Sports

“Didn’t do much of anything right,” Brady said after being shut out for first time in 15 years — ending his streak at 255 consecutive starts (including playoff games).

“I wish it was just one thing. It was a lot of things,” he said. “We just didn’t play well enough. We’re not going to win scoring no points.”

Tom Brady walks off the field with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Spo

Brady went 26 of 48 for 214 yards and one interception in the defeat.

The Buccaneers visit the Panthers on Sunday.