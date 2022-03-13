Tom Brady announces shocking NFL return after brief retirement

Tom Brady announces shocking NFL return after brief retirement

by

That didn’t take long.

Tom Brady announced on Sunday night that he is returning for his 23rd season, just six weeks after he retired from the NFL. In a Twitter post, Brady said he would be returning to the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady isn’t retiring
Getty Images
Brady is coming back to the Bucs
Brady is coming back to the Bucs
Getty Images

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG”

Brady, 44, and the Buccaneers lost in the NFC Divisional Round to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams. The previous season, his first in Tampa, he led the franchise to a Super Bowl.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.