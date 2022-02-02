Tom Brady addresses retirement rumors, timeline of decision in podcast interview: ‘Still going through the process’

The sports world seemingly stood still over the weekend when it appeared that, at least for a few hours, Tom Brady was retiring from football. The decision was seen as likely given Brady’s recent statements, but still a surprise nonetheless given that it finally did mark the end of Brady in the NFL.

However, after ESPN’s Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter broke the original news, more reports began surfacing — namely from Tampa Bay GM Jason Licht and Brady’s father — refuting the announcement and saying Brady in fact hadn’t made up his mind yet.

On Monday, the man himself Tom Brady finally addressed the rumors when he made his weekly appearance on the “Let’s Go!” podcast with longtime journalist Jim Gray.

Brady reaffirmed that he hasn’t made a decision yet.

“I’m just still going through the process that I said I was going through and sometimes it takes some time to really evaluate what you want to do,” he said. “When the time’s right, I’ll be ready to make a decision one way or another, just like I said last week.”

Brady didn’t seem particularly bothered that the rumors surfaced, recognizing it’s part of the current sports ecosystem.

“I’m responsible for what I say and do and I’m not responsible for what others say and do and it’s one of those things I’ve learned about sports — you control what you can control, and what you can’t, you leave to others,” he said.

With that understanding, Brady remained committed to prioritizing his family and what’s best for them as an integral part of his decision. That’s why ultimately, he’s taking it one day at a time, but he did assure Gray that he will come to a decision at some point, given the amount of people who rely and depend on Brady in Tampa.

“I know we’re in such an era with information and where people want to be in front of the news often and I totally understand that that’s the evironment we’re in,” Brady said. “But for me, it’s literally just day-to-day, and I’m just trying to do the best I can every day, evaluate things as they come and make a great decision for me and my family.”

“I was trying to enjoy a nice weekend,” Brady said. “It didn’t turn out that way.”