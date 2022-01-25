Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers decisions will shape NFL in 2022

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

The most exhilarating weekend slate in NFL history just may have served as the final act in the official changing of the guard atop the NFL’s quarterback hierarchy.

Tom Brady could finally call it a career, and even if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t do the same, he very well could have played his final game for the Packers.

Whether either or both of those changes regarding the Bay-based future Hall of Famers comes to pass, the future of the position looks to be firmly in the beyond-capable hands of AFC finalists Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City and fast-rising Joe Burrow of Cincinnati — as well as Bills superstar Josh Allen following a standout losing effort in overtime Sunday against the Chiefs.