Tom Aspinall surprised UFC win over Alexander Volkov went so well

Ahead of his first UFC main event, Tom Aspinall didn’t want to set up any after-party plans.

“Everybody was asking me, ‘What you doing for the after-party?’, etc. And I never booked any after-party because I was pretty sure that I [would] be in [the] hospital straight after,” Aspinall told The Post on Monday via Zoom. “Even though I was going to win, I was pretty sure I would have some cuts or broken bones or whatever.”

No ambulance trip was needed for the English heavyweight after he ran through well-regarded veteran and top-10 staple Alexander Volkov on Saturday night at O2 Arena in London, leaving time for plenty of celebratory beer — none of which he needed to buy for himself — at a proper after-party.

Other than a bit of a swollen shin, chalked up to a few shin-on-shin clashes from kicks, Aspinall (12-2, 12 finishes) emerged essentially unscathed from the biggest step up in competition he’s yet faced in his pro career. Takedowns were the driving force, with first-minute body lock takedown leading to some solid ground and pound that opened a cut on the side of the Russian’s head. After letting Volkov back up, a double-leg takedown a minute later was followed by a straight armbar that forced the 33-year-old to quickly tap out at 3:45 of the first round.

“To be honest, it wasn’t part of the gameplan,” the 28-year-old said of his takedowns. “I just kind of just saw it when I was in there.”

A big part of the 6-foot-5 Aspinall’s success came from what he says is his typical speed advantage over opponents like Volkov (34-10, 25 finishes), who’s listed at 6-7 but Aspinall attests is even bigger.

“When we did the face-off, I was like he ain’t 6-7. No way,” Aspinall said. “So I asked his manager, “How tall is he really?” And he said, “No, he’s 6-9” but they put him at 6-7 for some reason.”

Aspinall didn’t grow up as one of the big kids. When he completed school in England at age 16, he stood just 5-8, like his father. Within a year, he’d shot up to 6-5. Such a rapid growth spurt came with intense growing pains.

”I actually had to go for scans and everything on my back because there [were] some days I literally couldn’t get out of bed. I used to see the physio[therapist] a lot, and we used to go for some MRI scans and everything. And basically, it turned out that I just had extreme growing pains,” he said.

That pain has long since subsided, and he’s feeling fresh in the wake of his biggest victory. In the octagon afterward, Aspinall took advantage of his platform to respectfully call out Tai Tuivasa, one of the top-ranked heavyweights and a notorious knockout artist, for what he hopes would be on the next United Kingdom event later this year.

The UFC heavyweight landscape is in an odd place these days. Champion Francis Ngannou is coming off knee surgery following a January win over interim champ Ciryl Gane. Jon Jones, one of the most accomplished fighters in MMA’s young history, has been gearing up for his heavyweight debut since he last fought in February 2020, but when that will happen is anyone’s guess at this point. Former champ Stipe Miocic has not competed since losing the belt to Ngannou last March.

Ngannou’s situation — which also involves a potential contract standoff that’s on hold while he recovers from surgery — led to UFC president Dana White suggesting after Saturday’s Fight Night that “it’s very possible” the UFC will create an interim heavyweight title for the second year in a row, depending on how long the undisputed champ will be sidelined. White said he would have a better idea of Ngannou’s timeline later this week.

Given the uncertainty throughout the top of the division, it’s not crazy to think the UFC would decide to put either Aspinall, Tuivasa or both in an interim title fight. Aspinall said he does not believe he’s deserving of a title fight at this point, speaking of a desire “to earn my stripes in this business” and not “be hype.”

But, would he refuse if the UFC offers the opportunity?

“I don’t know when you put it like that,” Aspinall said. “It’s difficult because, in theory, you think about stuff like that. And then it’s actually offered to you in writing, and then you’re like, ‘Oh, I don’t know.’

“If you would have asked me before I signed the Volkov fight, would I fight Volkov next, I’d be like, “No way. Way too soon. Way too soon.’ But it ended up going well, so who knows?”