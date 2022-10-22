Todd Gurley retires from NFL

Todd Gurley is hanging it up.

The 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year announced the news in an interview with the NFL Network on Thursday, saying he doesn’t “think there’s any question” that his playing days are over.

When asked if he wasn’t coming back, he said, “Yeah, most definitely.”

The running back, who was drafted 10th overall by the Rams in 2015, last played in 2020 for the Falcons.

The 28-year-old played five seasons for Los Angeles and immediately made an impact for the Rams, taking home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He later earned first-team All-Pro status during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

In 2017, Gurley racked up 1,305 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. A year later, he inked a massive four-year, $60 million extension.

But knee issues limited Gurley from his full potential, and the Rams eventually cut him in March 2020.

Todd Gurley is announcing his retirement after six seasons in the NFL. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Gurley said he has yet to sign his retirement papers, though it appears his career is indeed done. He finishes with 6,082 yards rushing and 67 touchdowns to go with 243 receptions for 2,254 yards and 13 touchdowns.