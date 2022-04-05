Todd Frazier’s wife Jackie reacts to his MLB retirement

Life on the MLB circuit has been “one hell of a ride” for Todd Frazier and wife Jackie.

On Tuesday, the same day the former Met and Yankee announced his retirement after 11 MLB seasons, Jackie posted a touching note to her Instagram Story, where she reflected on their journey together.

“…It’s been one hell of a ride! Each city we played for brought something so special into our lives, memories that will last forever … until we meet again MLB…,” Jackie wrote alongside Frazier’s formal retirement message on Instagram.

Jackie Frazier, the wife of Todd Frazier, posted a sweet message Tuesday after he announced his MLB retirement Instagram/Jackie Frazier

Jackie Frazier wrote her message Tuesday in an Instagram Story Instagram/Jackie Frazier

Frazier, a two-time All-Star, revealed this week that he’s calling it a career at the age of 36.

“It’s been my love my whole life,” Frazier told The Post’s Greg Joyce in a phone interview Monday. “It’s very hard to let go. Don’t get me wrong, it’s one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever made in my life. But where I’m at in my career and where I’m at in my life, I think it was the right decision. I think it’s time to be that family figure that I’ve always wanted to be.”

Frazier was the Reds’ first-round pick in 2007. He played for Cincinnati for five seasons before being traded to the Chicago White Sox in late 2015. He was traded to the Yankees in July 2017 and later signed with the Mets in early 2018. He went on to play for the Rangers and, most recently, the Pirates in 2021.

The Fraziers are parents of three: sons Blake and Grant, and daughter Kylie Instagram/Jackie Frazier

Frazier plays for the Mets in September 2019 Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The New Jersey native is now looking forward to more family time with Jackie and their kids: sons Blake, 8, and Grant, 3, and 6-year-old daughter Kylie.

“To my wife and kids, I would definitely not be here without you. Having you as my backbone made my life so much easier. I am so lucky to have found you. I love you all so much,” Frazier wrote Tuesday in his Instagram message.

He married Jackie, a former gymnast, in 2012.