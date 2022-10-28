Todd Bowles addresses how Tom Brady’s divorce will affect play

Only Tom Brady himself can know for sure.

At least that’s how Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles feels.

Following the news of Brady’s official divorce with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, Bowles was asked whether the split will affect his quarterback’s play the rest of the season.

“I can’t say for sure,” Bowles told reporters on Friday. “You know Tom is a very private person. He does his job when he’s out here and he smiles a lot and that’s really all you can go by.”

Tom Brady

Todd Bowles

Tom Brady, left, and Gisele Bündchen.



Amid rumors of trouble in his marriage, Brady and the Buccaneers have struggled through a three-game losing streak, most recently falling to the Ravens on “Thursday Night Football.” The loss marked the first time Brady has lost three consecutive games since 2002, his first year as a full-time starter.

The Buccaneers fell to 3-5 on the season, but the weak NFC South has kept them right in the mix to still win the division. Brady threw for 325 yards and one touchdown in the Ravens loss. On the season, he’s completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 2,267 yards and nine touchdowns and one interception in eight games.

“I think everybody, no matter what profession, you go through some things, it’s how you handle it and come out of it,” Bowles said. “I’m sure he has something weighing on when he leaves work or everything. I don’t know how much. I guess that’s a question for him.”