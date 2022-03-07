Tobias Harris NBA player props

Two Eastern Conference powerhouses face off on Monday night as the Chicago Bulls travel to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers. Monday night’s game will feature the return of James Harden after he took off the latter half of a back-to-back on Saturday to rest his hamstring.

Since joining the Philadelphia 76ers, Harden has looked rejuvenated while working with Joel Embiid in the pick and roll. His insertion into the starting lineup is particularly intriguing for betting opportunities on role players. Specifically, it is worth targeting a few Tobias Harris player props for the Bulls vs. Sixers matchup.

Harden has played in four games with his new team and is only averaging 12.25 field goal attempts per game. While he is getting to the free-throw line at a historic clip, he has clearly made a point to distribute the wealth of offensive touches to his teammates. The results have been excellent so far, as the Sixers have a 4-0 record with Harden in the lineup.

<br />

Moreover, Tobas Harris is averaging 4.75 three point attempts per game with Harden on the floor. This is quite an increase from his season average of 3.48 attempts per game prior to the Ben Simmons trade. Noticing a trend for a potential Tobias Harris player prop bet? No? Let’s take it a step further, then.

Harris is only shooting 31.5 percent from beyond the arc in four games with their new star. This is down from his season average of 34 percent from three and 39 percent last season.

Tobias Harris of the 76ers controls the ball against the Miami Heat. Getty Images

While it is clear that Harris will not be a top-three primary ball handler on the “new-look” Sixers, it is clear that he will be relied upon as a spot-up shooter. Furthermore, with his recent three-point percentage creeping below his usual average, it would make it likely that some positive regression is coming for Harris. He should see plenty of open looks thanks to the extra attention that Harden and Embiid will require from opposing defenses.

The bet to make for Monday night’s Bulls vs. 76ers battle is on Harris’ three-pointers prop. Harris to make over 1.5 three-pointers is +145 on BetMGM Sportsbook.

Harris is over this number in 3 of 4 games with James Harden on the floor, his lone loss an 0-for-5 effort. Expect the shots to start falling for the 76ers wing on Monday.

Bulls vs. 76ers best bet

Tobias Harris Over 1.5 Three-Pointers Made +145 (MGM)