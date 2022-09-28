TNT replacing Dwyane Wade with Jamal Crawford in coveted NBA role

Jamal Crawford is used to going to new teams and trying to replace big stars. He is at it again, The Post has learned.

Crawford is set to succeed Dwyane Wade on TNT’s Tuesday night NBA set that features Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker and host Adam Lefkoe, according to sources.

Crawford, 42, played with nine teams in his 20-year career, including the Knicks. He won three Sixth Man of the Year Awards and his 19,419 points are 61st all-time. He was respected and well-liked around the NBA.

Wade chose to leave TNT to concentrate on his other business, which include part ownership of the Utah Jazz.

TNT declined comment.

TNT’s NBA studio jobs are very sought after as “Inside the NBA” is considered by many to be the best pre- and post-game show in sports media history. It features Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, O’Neal and host Ernie Johnson. That group does the biggest events, as well as Thursdays during TNT’s regular season coverage.

Jamal Crawford playing for the Knicks in 2008. Getty Images

Dwyane Wade at “The Redeem Team” premiere on Sept. 22, 2022. Getty Images for Netflix

