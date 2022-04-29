Titans trade A.J. Brown to Eagles for picks

In a draft night shocker, the Titans have traded receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles for the 18th overall pick and a third-round pick.

Brown, a former Pro Bowl wideout, gives an immediate boost to an Eagles receiving corps that already has a young standout in DeVonta Smith. Combined with tight end Dallas Goedert, that creates quite a dangerous receiving corps for the Eagles, who lost in the Wild Card round last season.

Presumably, the Titans didn’t want to sign Brown to a large extension following his rookie deal’s expiration at the end of the season. The Eagles, though, were happy to do so. Within minutes of the news that Brown had been traded, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that he would be getting a four-year extension for up to $100 million, with $57 million guaranteed.

“A.J. was somebody we spent a lot of time on, had a lot of love for A.J. in that [2019] draft. Really excited to get him,” Eagles GM Howie Roseman said.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Brown stopped communicating with the Titans after their offer for an extension didn’t meet his expectations. He also didn’t attend voluntary workouts, setting the table for Thursday’s deal.

A.J. Brown AP Photo

“Tennessee I love you and you will forever be in my heart and I can say this now… THIS WAS NOT MY FAULT,” Brown wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “But I wish you all the best. Love.”

“I love y’all Tennessee,” he later added,

The 24-year-old Ole Miss product caught 63 passes for 869 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Follow live coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft with pick-by-pick updates, analysis and more from the New York Post.

It was the second deal for a veteran NFL wide receiver named Brown in minutes. Just before, the Ravens traded Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Cardinals for the No. 23 pick. Though this draft class was lauded for being deep at wide receiver, perhaps the two biggest moves of the night have come via trades at the position.

The Titans did immediately replace Brown with the pick, taking Arkansas wideout Treylon Burks at No. 18 overall.

Burks had 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Hogs last season, earning a First Team All-SEC nod. Burks is seen as dynamic with the ball in his hands, and got a heavy volume of screens at Arkansas. He tore his left ACL as a senior in high school and there are some durability concerns, though he started every game in college for each of the last two seasons.