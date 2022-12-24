Titans-Texans kickoff delayed hour due to weather, power outages

The Tennessee Titans delayed their Christmas Eve game against the Houston Texans on Saturday after bad weather swept through the region and resulted in widespread power outages in Nashville.

The city’s mayor, John Cooper, asked the Titans to push the start of the game back. The Titans and Texan will now kick off at 2 p.m. ET.

“Due to the extreme weather and power outages affecting our region, kickoff for today’s game has been postponed one hour to 1 p.m. CT,” the Titans said in a statement. “This decision was made in partnership with the NFL, Office of Emergency Management, Nashville Electric Services and the Mayor’s Office in an abundance of caution to ensure the game would not negatively impact community in any way. We are exploring every possibility to minimize non-essential power around the stadium.

The Titans’ game against the Texans was postponed an hour on Sunday. AP

“At all times, the operation of the game remained secondary to the well-being of our community and we can’t thank the OEM and NES enough for their dedication to the safety of our neighbors.”

Cooper announced his request to the team in a tweet, saying that the Titans should postpone in solidarity with their neighbors. The current temperature in Nashville is 20 degrees, with a feels-like of 8 degrees.

After the Tennessee Valley Authority announced on Saturday that all power distributers should reduce their output by 10 percent, Nissan Stadium at full power likely would have harmed those around it.