Titans’ Ryan Tannehill out for regular season, unlikely for playoffs

Ryan Tannehill’s season appears to be over.

According to ESPN, the Titans quarterback had surgery for his high ankle sprain this week, will miss the rest of the regular season and is considered “unlikely” to return for the postseason if Tennessee qualifies.

Tannehill, 34, was carted off the field after Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack landed on his right foot last Sunday. He has been trying to rehab in order to return this season, but now the Titans (7-7) will need to turn to rookie Malik Willis under center on Saturday against the Texans. Tennessee, which has lost four straight, holds a half-game lead over the Jaguars in the NFC South.

Tannehill has thrown for 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions and has a 94.6 quarterback rating in 12 games this season. Willis, who has seen action in seven games while starting two, has completed 17 of 38 passes for 177 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception with a QB rating of 47.8.

After facing the Texans, the Titans close out the regular season by hosting the Cowboys and then visiting the Jaguars in the finale.

Tannehill is in the final season of his four-year, $118 million contract, so his future with the team is uncertain.