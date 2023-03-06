Titans gauging Derrick Henry trade market as rebuild continues

Could the Titans really be moving on from their All-Pro running back Derrick Henry?

Tennessee shopped around the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, according to Bally Sports’ Mike Silver.

Henry wasn’t the only big name to be used as trade bait at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins were also mentioned as potential trade chips, per Silver.

On first glance, it seems like a head-scratching decision to get rid of one of the greatest and most consistent running backs in the league, but it might be the right move for a Titans team entering a rebuilding stage.

If the organization were to trade the 29-year-old, the Titans would save roughly $6 million in salary cap for 2023.

The Titans have already let go numerous veterans to save money: wide receiver Robert Woods, offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, linebacker Zach Cunningham, kicker Randy Bullock.





Derrick Henry’s time in Tennessee may be coming to a close. AP

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the team will also move on from linebacker Bud Dupree, saving $9.35 million in cap space by releasing the injury-prone pass rusher.

Tennessee hitting the reset button comes not long after the team boasted one of the most fearsome offensive trios in the league with Henry, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones.

The Titans clinched the AFC’s No. 1 seed in 2021 but lost in the Divisional round 19-16 to the Bengals.





Derrick Henry breaks a tackle in the season finale against the Jaguars. Getty Images

The 2022 season did not go nearly as well with the Titans losing their last seven games and tumbling their way out of a playoff spot.

In 2022, Henry put up 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground as well as 398 receiving yards.

He’s twice lead the NFL in rushing and had the most carried three times.





A.J. Brown was traded to the Eagles during the 2022 NFL Draft, with Henry being the last member of the vaunted offense left. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Since 2018, the running back has had over 1,000 total yards each season.

It all may add up to Henry being a big trade chip.