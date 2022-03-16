Titans cutting receiver Julio Jones after one season

The Julio Jones experiment in Tennessee was short-lived.

The Titans are releasing the 33-year-old wide receiver after one season, ESPN reported on Wednesday. Jones is expected to be released with a post-June 1 designation, which would save Tennessee $9.5 million in salary cap money.

The Titans gave up a second-and a fourth-round pick to acquire Jones last year in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons — the team that selected him sixth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Julio Jones never made the impact the Titans expected him to. AP Photo

Jones was limited to 10 games last season due to injuries and recorded a career low 31 receptions for 434 yards and just one touchdown.

The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver appeared in just nine games for the Falcons in 2020 due to injury.

Jones has yet to return to his All-Pro performance level. He is Atlanta’s career leader in catches (848) and yards (12,896) and is second to Roddy White in touchdown receptions (63).