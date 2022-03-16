Titans cutting receiver Julio Jones after one season

The Julio Jones experiment in Tennessee was short-lived.
The Titans are releasing the 33-year-old wide receiver after one season, ESPN reported on Wednesday. Jones is expected to be released with a post-June 1 designation, which would save Tennessee $9.5 million in salary cap money.
The Titans gave up a second-and a fourth-round pick to acquire Jones last year in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons — the team that selected him sixth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.
Jones was limited to 10 games last season due to injuries and recorded a career low 31 receptions for 434 yards and just one touchdown.
The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver appeared in just nine games for the Falcons in 2020 due to injury.
Jones has yet to return to his All-Pro performance level. He is Atlanta’s career leader in catches (848) and yards (12,896) and is second to Roddy White in touchdown receptions (63).