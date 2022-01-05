Titans’ Bud Dupree charged as videos emerge of Walgreens scuffle

Surveillance videos have emerged of Titans linebacker Bud Dupree scuffling with a cashier at a Walgreens, an incident for which he has now been charged.

Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident at a Nashville Walgreens on Sunday. Dupree allegedly was enraged that an employee filmed him with a phone. He left the store, but later returned with several friends. A brawl ensued.

One video shows Dupree instructing one of his friends to “grab the phone”.

Another video, obtained by TMZ, shows Dupree entering the Walgreens, getting in the face of a cashier and then wrestling him for several seconds.

“Due to the victim being assaulted, the defendant is being charged with assault-fear of bodily injury,” Nashville police said in a statement.

The police said Dupree and his attorney met with detectives on Tuesday morning. He is due to report for booking on the citation in three weeks.

Dupree, 28, signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with $35 million in guarantees with the Titans last offseason. He previously played six years for the Steelers.