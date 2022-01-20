Titans aren’t sexy NFL playoff team but don’t sleep on them

If I were writing this column with the intention of drawing as many click-views to our New York Post website, I wouldn’t be writing about the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans don’t have a Q rating as much as they have an “Ew” rating.

Raise your hand if you’re a Titans fan who’s not from Tennessee.

Raise your hand if you believe the Titans are a Super Bowl team.

If you raised your hand for either, you’re not in the majority.

Disrespected. Disregarded.

The Titans might as well wear patches on their jerseys with those two words on them to remind themselves how they’re viewed nationally as they play the Bengals in Saturday’s AFC divisional playoff game in Nashville.

Those words — or some of similar ilk — surely have been scribbled on a whiteboard somewhere in the team’s training facility this week.

Those words, too, will almost certainly be a theme to head coach Mike Vrabel’s motivational speeches to his players leading up to kickoff.

This is what an ESPN headline blared on its website this week: “Are the Titans the NFL’s worst No. 1 seed since 1983?’’

D’Onta Foreman AP

Many NFL followers don’t believe the Titans — 12-5 and winners of the AFC South — will get past the Bengals, who are 11-7 and darlings of the league after ending a 31-year drought without a playoff victory with last week’s wild-card win over the Raiders.

The Titans are mere 3 ½-point betting favorites. With the home team usually spotting three points for home-field advantage, that means the bookies believe Tennessee is a mere half-point better than Cincinnati.

Many more followers of the league have little interest in seeing the Titans advance because they’re perceived as the least sexy of the eight teams remaining in the tournament — particularly at the position that matters most: quarterback.

The irony to the widespread disrespect for the Titans is that they probably warrant more respect than any of the teams still alive in these playoffs.

The Titans set an NFL record by using 91 different players on their active roster as a result of being so ravaged with injuries and COVID-19 cases. And these weren’t a bunch of injuries to innocuous role players.

Derrick Henry AP

The Titans lost the most dominant running back in the NFL when Derrick Henry suffered a fractured foot in Week 8. And yet, they not only carried on without him, they continued to thrive offensively — particularly on the ground.

The Titans with Henry for eight games ran for 1,181 yards, an average of 147.6 yards per game, and had 11 rushing TDs. In the nine games without him, they ran for 1,223 yards, an average of 135.9 yards per game, and 14 TDs.

Henry, who rushed for 937 yards and 11 TDs before he was injured, is trending toward being activated for Saturday’s game.

Other key players injured during the season included leading receiver A.J. Brown for four games, receiver Julio Jones for seven games and Taylor Lewan, their best tackle, for four games.

Ryan Tannehill George Walker IV/USA TODAY Sports

So, disrespect the Titans at your own peril. They run the ball about as well as anyone in the NFL and play stout defense, allowing the sixth-fewest points in the league this season. Those are supposed to be cornerstones to success in the NFL.

Sure, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill looks like he doesn’t belong among the star power he’s up against in these playoffs. And, at 33, he’s the oldest of the remaining AFC quarterbacks by seven years.

The other three quarterbacks in the AFC are: Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who’s won a league MVP and been to the past two Super Bowls, winning one of them; Buffalo’s Josh Allen, who’s built himself into a perennial MVP candidate; and Joe Burrow, the Bengals’ brash second-year star who’s pushing himself into the conversation as one of the best in the league.

The NFC offers Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady (seven Super Bowl rings), Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers (three league MVP awards), San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo, who’s been to one Super Bowl, and the Rams’ Matthew Stafford, who finally has a strong team around him after toiling in Detroit.

Making Tannehill look like even less of a factor are his numbers this season, which are down from what he produced in 2020, when he threw 33 TD passes. Tannehill has thrown only 21 TDs and has 14 INTs this season, averaging 219.6 passing yards per game.

“It would be nice to get recognized, but I’m not worried about it,” said Tannehill, who’s 30-15 as the Titans starter. “At the end of the day, I play to win games.”

Brown issued this warning about the Titans’ unheralded quarterback: “He’s not in the top-10 talk, or whatever talk, which to me, it’s nonsense. Anybody who’s sleeping on him, it’s nonsense.”

That can be said about this entire Titans team despite its state of disrespect and disregard.

Don’t sleep on them.