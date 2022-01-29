The Hamden Journal

Titans’ A.J. Brown teases playing baseball

Bo Jackson, meet A.J. Brown.

The Titans receiver, who was drafted by the Padres in the 19th round of the 2016 draft, teased a potential two-sport career on Twitter.

“Sometimes I think about playing both sports again,” Brown tweeted. “@Padres all I need is a workout.”

Later, he added: “I promise I will do better than Michael Jordan in baseball.”
Jordan, who played a season with the minor league Birmingham Barons before returning to basketball, had an unsuccessful attempt to pivot. The higher bar would be Jackson, a Pro Bowl running back during a four-year NFL career with the Raiders, or Deion Sanders, who played nine seasons of baseball during a Hall of Fame football career.

Recently, though, there haven’t been dual-sport athletes. It’s hard to see a team in one sport accepting the injury risk that would come with playing another. Jackson’s football career ended with a hip injury in the 1991 playoffs.

Brown was a 2015 Under Armour All-America selection in baseball before ultimately deciding to stick with football. He had a successful college career at Ole Miss and has quickly become a star for the Titans, with nearly 3,000 career yards in his first three seasons.

He’s expected to cash in with a contract extension soon, making a run at baseball unlikely. But it would certainly be fun.

