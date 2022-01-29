Bo Jackson, meet A.J. Brown.

The Titans receiver, who was drafted by the Padres in the 19th round of the 2016 draft, teased a potential two-sport career on Twitter.

“Sometimes I think about playing both sports again,” Brown tweeted. “@Padres all I need is a workout.”

Later, he added: “I promise I will do better than Michael Jordan in baseball.”

Jordan, who played a season with the minor league Birmingham Barons before returning to basketball, had an unsuccessful attempt to pivot. The higher bar would be Jackson, a Pro Bowl running back during a four-year NFL career with the Raiders, or Deion Sanders, who played nine seasons of baseball during a Hall of Fame football career.

A.J. Brown said he would be better than Michael Jordan if he played baseball. AP, Getty

Recently, though, there haven’t been dual-sport athletes. It’s hard to see a team in one sport accepting the injury risk that would come with playing another. Jackson’s football career ended with a hip injury in the 1991 playoffs.

Brown was a 2015 Under Armour All-America selection in baseball before ultimately deciding to stick with football. He had a successful college career at Ole Miss and has quickly become a star for the Titans, with nearly 3,000 career yards in his first three seasons.

He’s expected to cash in with a contract extension soon, making a run at baseball unlikely. But it would certainly be fun.