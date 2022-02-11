Tips for betting the Big Game

Commercial Content, 21+



New to betting the Super Bowl?

Be sure to check out these tips from Colin Cowherd and Chad Millman before placing your wagers (video above).

The first thing bettors should be aware of: The pace of the first half.

“[Teams] are a little risk averse,” Cowherd explains. “If you look at the Super Bowls, there’s a feeling out process to it.”

Another element bettors should consider is when to place bets. The swaths of public money that come in for the Big Game can drastically influence lines.

“If you like the Bengals and you like the under, you bet it closer to the game,” Millman says.

The final thing Cowherd wants new Super Bowl bettors to know? Don’t bet too many things.

“You’re going to have a miserable day if you bet $600 you don’t have,” Cowherd says. “This should be a fun, social thing.”