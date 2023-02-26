Timo Meier going to Devils from Sharks before NHL trade deadline

The Devils are going for it.

New Jersey is acquiring star winger Timo Meier in a trade with the Sharks, multiple reports said Sunday, five days before the NHL trade deadline. It’s not yet known what the Devils are sending to the Sharks.

Meier has 52 points (31 goals, 21 assists) in 57 games this season for San Jose, where he has played his entire seven-year NHL career. The 26-year-old had 76 points (35 goals, 41 assists) in 77 games last season.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, Meier had a $6 million cap charge for this season and he’s set to become an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent after the season. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports there is no contract extension as part of the deal.





Timo Meier (28) playing for the Sharks against the Golden Knights on Feb. 16, 2023. AP

The trade is a huge boost up front for the Devils, who are 39-15-5 with 83 points and are in second place in the Metropolitan Division. They entered Sunday three points behind the division-leading Hurricanes and eight points ahead of the Rangers.