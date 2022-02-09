Time, TV channel, scheduled fights

When All Elite Wrestling heads to New Jersey on February 9, a game-changing announcement is expected to be made. Along with a world title bout, a new signee will join AEW.

AEW Dynamite takes place inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. The main event will be Hangman Page defending the AEW World Title against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match. Archer came to be the challenger after attacking Page, after everyone thought he would attack American Top Team’s Dan Lambert. Page will be defending the title for the first time since his series of fights against Bryan Danielson.

Also on the program will be separate promos featuring The Inner Circle and MJF. Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager, and Chris Jericho have had their fair share of issues the past few weeks. What does the future hold for The Inner Circle? Additionally, after beating CM Punk in Chicago, MJF will look to brag about his accomplishment. Keep an eye out for CM Punk to confront the young star.

Finally, Tony Khan has teased a big signing. Who has signed with AEW? Stay tuned, as that person will make their debut against Isiah Kassidy for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

The Forbidden Door can be opened for anyone from any wrestling promotion in the world, whether or not it’s a company @AEW is on good terms with, even if it’s someone from a company that’s open for business. They’re also welcome to slam the door in the face of their prior company. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 5, 2022

Here is everything you need to know about AEW’s return to New Jersey.

AEW Dynamite (2.9.22) will be taking place inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. The show is expected to start at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

TBS

TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

Fans in the United States can watch AEW Dynamite on TBS or the TBS app. You can also watch on SLING TV.

AEW Dynamite match card (2/9)