Time to get Nasty in Baltimore

Happy Easter!

An unconfirmed report during the offseason that President Biden sent a Valentine’s Day card to his wife Jill … on St. Patrick’s Day. So in keeping with the spirit of the day … Merry Christmas, Joe!

It’s time to get Nasty.

The Yankees’ Nestor Cortes will make his second start of the season, in Baltimore.

The Phillies totaled seven hits against Cortes, but he worked out of trouble and allowed just one run in the win.





Nestor Cortes Charles Wenzelberg / New York Po

The Orioles’ Tyler Wells will make his first start of the year, but he tossed five hitless innings at Texas after starter Kyle Bradish had to leave due to injury.

Figure Wells gives up his first hit, his first run and picks up his first loss.

$50 on the Yankees.

Scary good fun!

Kodai “Ghost Fork” Senga is 2-0 after allowing one run over six strong in the Mets’ 5-2 win over the Fish.

Pete Alonso and Eduardo Escobar homered for the good guys.

Winner. Up +93 jellybeans.