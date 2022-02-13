Time, streaming for Air Force pregame display

Five aircraft representing the United States Air Force’s 75 years as a service will conduct a special flyover of SoFi Stadium during the national anthem performance at Super Bowl 56.

The Air Force heritage flight, which represents the service’s ability to innovate, accelerate and thrive since its evolution from the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1947, will feature the following aircraft:

P-51 Mustang from the Air Force Heritage

A-10 Thunderbolt from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona

F-16 Fighting Falcon from Shaw AFB, South Carolina

F-22 Raptor from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia

F-35 Lightning from Hill AFB, Utah

MORE: Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2022?

The show will include a live pregame stream from the formation when it gets into position in the sky. It will also include special interviews and segments. Viewers can watch the Air Force Facebook page at 6 p.m. ET for the broadcast.

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here! Tune in via the @usairforce Facebook page 30 minutes prior to kickoff to watch the live pre-game stream of the flyover with special interviews, segments and aerial footage 🏈#af75 #afflover #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/4etxmpQ60R — F-22 Demonstration Team (@F22DemoTeam) February 10, 2022

The U.S. Air Force performs close to 1,000 flyovers per year, showcasing the capabilities of its aircraft while inspiring patriotism and future generations of aviation enthusiasts.