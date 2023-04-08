Timberwolves vs. Spurs pick: NBA odds, predictions today

Commercial content 21+.



There are only two days left in the NBA regular season, which means the end is coming soon for roughly half the league ahead of the play-in tournament, which will begin next week.

It also means there are just two chances left to bet against the dreadful Spurs — starting with their home finale Saturday against the hungry Timberwolves.

Remember when San Antonio opened the 2023 calendar year with a 2-23 run that spanned the All-Star break, with 15 double-digit losses and an 8-17 record against the spread?

All but one of those games came without rising star Devin Vassell (18.5 ppg), who has since missed seven of his team’s past nine contests and is unlikely to play on Saturday, either.

Sure enough, the Spurs have fallen into a 2-7 spiral entering the weekend, posting the league’s worst net rating (-18.1) over that stretch.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs pick

(4 p.m. ET)

That’s even worse than the team’s -13.2 net rating during that 2-23 run.

Things won’t get any easier with Vassell (knee), Jeremy Sochan (knee), Devonte’ Graham (groin) and Doug McDermott (ankle) among those unlikely to play Saturday.





Anthony Edwards Getty Images

On the other side, the visiting Timberwolves are embroiled in a tense Western Conference playoff race and have had three full days to prepare for this one — tied for their longest rest all year, aside from the All-Star break.

Minnesota covered and won outright in each of its previous two games on three days’ rest, and it should run away with this one against a team that’s already waving the white flag.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs prediction

Timberwolves -13.5 (-110, BetMGM)