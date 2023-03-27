Tim Locastro added to Mets Opening Day roster over Darin Ruf

PORT ST. LUCIE — The Mets’ desire for speed off the bench and dissatisfaction with a struggling veteran blocking that addition removed a target of Citi Field boo birds from the equation Monday.

Darin Ruf, who underperformed after arriving last season at the trade deadline and wasn’t looking any better in spring training, was designated for assignment, the Mets announced.

The team added Tim Locastro to the Opening Day roster in his place.

Ruf, 36, is owed $3.125 million for this season, which will be absorbed by the Mets if he isn’t claimed off waivers.

Last August, he was acquired in a deal that sent J.D. Davis, Thomas Szapucki, Carson Seymour and Nick Zwack to the Giants.

“It was a trade that didn’t work out — plain and simple,” general manager Billy Eppler said.

Last season Ruf produced a .152/.216/.197 slash line in 28 games for the Mets and was booed at Citi Field.





New York Mets first baseman Darin Ruf fields a ball at Spring Training. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

In spring training this season, he had a .167/.265/.233 slash line.

“Just generally it was kind of hard for him to get his feet underneath him,” Eppler said. “You feel bad for him as a person and the things he kind of endured, but I appreciate how he handled everything and how professional he was with all of it.”

Eppler said he conferred with owner Steve Cohen because of the money Ruf is owed and was told to “make the baseball decision.”

It was similar to the message Eppler received last year when the team decided to release Robinson Cano with $36 million remaining on his contract.

Dominic Smith was also optioned to Triple-A last year despite having a major league contract.

The Mets signed Tommy Pham in the offseason as a right-handed bat that can supplement the outfield and DH position.

Daniel Vogelbach is the Mets’ left-handed DH option. Mark Canha’s ability to play first base behind Pete Alonso also left Ruf as expendable.

Locastro, 30, is among MLB’s fastest players and will give the Mets a late-inning threat on the bases, in a role similar to the one Travis Jankowski held with the club early last season.

Locastro appeared in 38 games last season for the Yankees and stole eight bases, but produced only a .186/.239/.349 slash line.

Locastro was informed Sunday night he was on the team after meeting with Eppler and Buck Showalter in the manager’s office.





New York Mets centerfielder Tim Locastro is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run in the third inning against the Miami Marlins. USA TODAY Sports

Told to keep it quiet that he was on the team, Locastro nervously asked team brass if it was OK to tell his wife.

The answer, of course, was yes.

“It was 50/50 in my eyes when I walked in [the office] and fortunately I made the team and I was pumped up,” Locastro said.

Showalter’s interest in Locastro’s speed element was piqued early in camp.





Locastro’s speed cab help the Mets with MLB’s new rules for the 2023 season. Corey Sipkin for NY Post

Locastro finished with six stolen bases in the Grapefruit League and helped his case with a .289/.396/.511 slash line with one homer and eight RBIs.

He was also hit by a pitch seven times.

“He came in from Day 1 and it was very obvious that he had a skill that he wanted to show,” Showalter said. “But he did everything he could do to win a job down here and he did.”

MLB has instituted larger bases, reducing the distance between the bags by about 4 inches.

That implementation, along with new rules that allow a pitcher only two pickoff attempts during an at-bat — on the third attempt, if the pitcher is unsuccessful a balk is called — will open up the running game.

“We’re kind of making a little bit of a bet on the stolen-base element,” Eppler said. “I could really see the stolen base coming into play and I think putting Locastro on the roster serves the functionality and strategy that we want to deploy.”